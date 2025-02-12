Taylor Morrison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $242.5…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $242.5 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $883.3 million, or $8.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.17 billion.

