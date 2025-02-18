Tax Changes You Can Expect in Retirement

Taxes don’t stop in retirement. They often become more complicated as you draw income from multiple sources, each with its…

Taxes don’t stop in retirement. They often become more complicated as you draw income from multiple sources, each with its own tax treatment.

Social Security, retirement accounts, taxable accounts and pensions all have different tax implications. When you start taking money from your tax-deferred accounts, required minimum distributions can push you into a higher tax bracket.

Where you live also matters, as state taxes vary widely and can greatly affect your retirement budget.

Smart withdrawal strategies and a plan for minimizing capital gains and dividend taxes can help keep more money in your pocket. Here’s what retirees need to know to manage their tax burden efficiently.

How Your Income Sources Affect Your Tax Bill

Your retirement income, which may include Social Security benefits, pensions and withdrawals from individual retirement accounts or 401(k)s, plays a big role in determining what you’ll owe in taxes.

“The tax treatment of these income sources depends on your total income, tax brackets and state tax policies, making strategic financial planning essential to avoiding unnecessary tax burdens,” said Brian Raines, certified public accountant and partner at Raines & Fischer in New York, in an email.

He pointed out that many retirees are surprised to learn that Social Security benefits aren’t always tax-free.

“If your combined income, which includes adjusted gross income, nontaxable interest and 50% of your Social Security benefits, exceeds certain thresholds, a portion of your benefits becomes taxable,” Raines said.

An individual earning over $25,000 or a married couple earning over $32,000 may see up to 50% of their benefits taxed, while higher earners may be taxed as much as 85%.

Those figures are for total income. Withdrawals from IRAs and 401(k)s can push total income above those limits, resulting in taxes on a greater portion of Social Security benefits.

“On the other hand, Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s offer a major tax advantage,” Raines said. Qualified withdrawals are tax-free, as these accounts were funded with after-tax dollars. “This makes Roth accounts a valuable tool for reducing taxes in retirement,” Raines said.

He also noted that most pensions are subject to federal income tax and may be subject to state income taxes.

How Are Required Minimum Withdrawals Taxed?

Required minimum distributions from traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and similar types of qualified accounts are taxed as ordinary income in the year they are withdrawn.

RMDs begin at age 73 and are fully taxed as ordinary income at the highest possible rate.

Many retirees don’t expect this. Frequently, RMDs push retirees into a higher tax bracket and a higher Medicare bracket.

“The other issue with taking RMDs is the sequence of returns risk they carry if not properly planned for,” said James Comblo, CEO of FSC Wealth Advisors in Fishkill, New York, in an email.

RMDs are based on the account value at the end of the previous year.

“If the market corrects between that time and when you withdraw the RMD, you will be compounding your losses and reducing your account’s ability to grow back during the rebound,” Comblo said.

“Proactive planning can also help you eliminate taxes on your RMD altogether,” he added. He cites a Roth conversion as an effective tax management strategy. This strategy entails converting portions of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA before RMDs begin.

“This spreads your taxable income over several years with the goal of lowering your RMD below the standard deduction,” he said.

Another option is to make qualified charitable distributions, which allow retirees age 70 1/2 and older to donate up to $100,000 per year from an IRA directly to a charity, tax-free.

Factoring in State Taxes

The state you live in can have a big effect on a retiree’s after-tax income.

“State income tax, property taxes and sales tax differ significantly across the country,” said Theresa Marx, director of wealth planning and senior wealth strategist at CIBC Private Wealth in Chicago, in an email.

She pointed out that some states — including Nevada, Texas and Florida — have no state income tax, while others tax income streams for retirees at different rates.

“States also have different property tax rates and available property exemptions for seniors,” she said, adding that sales taxes can be much higher in states with major metropolitan areas. These taxes can erode retirees’ fixed-income purchasing power.

Taxes should be just one piece of the puzzle when deciding where to live.

“While state taxes are a major influence on where you retire, they shouldn’t be the determining factor,” Marx added. “Retirees should weigh overall affordability, health care access, family and lifestyle factors alongside tax implications.”

How to Minimize Capital Gains and Dividend Taxes

While retirees shouldn’t let taxes be the driving force behind an investment strategy, it’s important to understand which investments may result in capital gains and dividends that could be taxable.

“Selling an investment can trigger a capital gain,” said Brett Bernstein, CEO and co-founder at XML Financial Group in Bethesda, Maryland, in an email.

Mutual funds distribute capital gains and dividends to investors, even if they haven’t sold any shares. This happens when the fund sells assets within its portfolio, generating taxable capital gains that are passed on to shareholders.

That means investors may owe taxes on gains even if they didn’t sell shares.

Tax-loss harvesting, or selling losing investments to offset taxable gains, can lower investors’ tax burden. Individual stocks and exchange-traded funds don’t generate capital gains until the account owner sells, so holding those investments is a way to stave off capital gains.

While these strategies may be suitable for retirees, Bernstein said it’s crucial to have a plan to address investment taxes. “From that plan, you will determine what you need for your risks and goals, meaning the appropriate asset allocation.”

From there, a retiree can determine the specific investment vehicles with the highest likelihood of achieving a successful outcome while also factoring in the effects of taxes.

“There is a lot that goes into portfolio construction, and that is why a wealth advisor is so critical to work with,” Bernstein said.

