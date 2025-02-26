TaskUs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.9…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $274.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.9 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $995 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $272 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion.

