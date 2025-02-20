Live Radio
Taseko: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 5:10 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.6 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $434.6 million.

