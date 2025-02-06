Tapestry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $310.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $310.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $4.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.