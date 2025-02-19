Tanger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tanger Inc. (SKT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tanger Inc. (SKT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $63.3 million, or 54 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 52 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26.3 million, or 23 cents per share.

The factory outlet mall operator, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, posted revenue of $140.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $132.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $247 million. Revenue was reported as $497.5 million.

Tanger expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.22 to $2.30 per share.

