Talos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $485.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76.4 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

