Tactile Systems Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $85.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $293 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $316 million to $322 million.

