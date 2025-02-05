T. Rowe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $439.9 million.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $439.9 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 billion, or $9.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.09 billion.

_____

