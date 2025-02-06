Synaptics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $267.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Synaptics expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $280 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNA

