S&W Seed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.05 per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

S&W Seed expects full-year revenue in the range of $34.5 million to $38 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.