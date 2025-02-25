Supernus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $174.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.9 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $661.8 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $630 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.