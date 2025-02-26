Super Micro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $320.6 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $5.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.65 billion.

