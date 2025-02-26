Super Micro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported net income of $424.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 75 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $5.94 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.65 billion.

