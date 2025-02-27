Sunrun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.81 billion in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.81 billion in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $12.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $518.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $538.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.85 billion, or $12.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.04 billion.

