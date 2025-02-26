SunOpta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 6 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.4 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $723.7 million.

