Suncor Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $584.7…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $584.7 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.39 billion, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.