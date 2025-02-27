Strategic Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.3…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $311.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.7 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

