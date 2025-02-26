Steven Madden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.8 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $582.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $548.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169.4 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 to $2.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOO

