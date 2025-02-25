Sterling Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $113.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $498.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $257.5 million, or $8.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.15 billion.

