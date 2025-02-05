Steris: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $173.5 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $173.5 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.32 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.05 to $9.15 per share.

