Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 34 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $308.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $304.7 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

