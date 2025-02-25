Stantec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70 million.…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263.9 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

