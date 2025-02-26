Standard BioTools: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $138.9 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $174.4 million.

Standard BioTools expects full-year revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAB

