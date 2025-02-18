SSR Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.6 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $323.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $261.3 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $995.6 million.

