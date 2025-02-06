SS&C Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $248.2…

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $248.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $760.5 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSNC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.