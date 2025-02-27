Spyre Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.3 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.10 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $208 million, or $3.18 per share.

