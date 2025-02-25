SPX Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.1 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.1 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $533.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $531.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.5 million, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.19 billion.

