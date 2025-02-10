SPS Commerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.6 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $170.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.1 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $637.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $178.5 million to $180 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.78 to $3.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $758 million to $763 million.

