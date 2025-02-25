Sprout Social: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $107.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $405.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sprout Social expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $107.2 million to $108 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sprout Social expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $448.1 million to $453.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.