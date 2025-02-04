Spotify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $391.5 million. The Luxembourg-based…

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $5.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.96 billion.

