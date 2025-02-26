Spok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6 million…

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $137.7 million.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $134 million to $142 million.

