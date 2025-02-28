Spirit Aerosystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Friday reported a loss of $630.9…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Friday reported a loss of $630.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $5.38 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.86 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.14 billion, or $18.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.