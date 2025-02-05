Spire: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $81.3 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $81.3 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $669.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.7 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

