Spectrum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $700.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.5 million.

