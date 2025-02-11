S&P Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $880 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $880 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.85. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.85 billion, or $12.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.21 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $17 to $17.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.