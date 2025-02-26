Southwest Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $92.5 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $92.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198.8 million, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.11 billion.

