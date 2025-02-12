Southern Copper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $793.9 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $793.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.01.

The miner posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.38 billion, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.43 billion.

