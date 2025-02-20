Southern Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $534 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $534 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.4 billion, or $4.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.