Sony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.45 billion.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $28.95 billion in the period.

Sony expects full-year revenue of $86.66 billion.

