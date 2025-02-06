Sonos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Thursday reported net income of $50.2…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Thursday reported net income of $50.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $550.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.