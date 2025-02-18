Sonoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43 million…

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $163.9 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.31 billion.

Sonoco expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

