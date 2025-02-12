Sonic Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.6 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216 million, or $6.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.22 billion.

