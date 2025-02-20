Somnigroup International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71.9 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $384.3 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.93 billion.

Somnigroup International expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.