SolarWinds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $72.7 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.9 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $796.9 million.

