SolarEdge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $287.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $5 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.52 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.57 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.81 billion, or $31.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $901.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $215 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.