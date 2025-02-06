Snap-On: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $258.1 million. The…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $258.1 million.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $4.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.80 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.04 billion, or $19.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.71 billion.

