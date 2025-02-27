Smucker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday reported a loss of $662.3 million…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday reported a loss of $662.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $6.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share.

