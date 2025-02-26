SkyWater Technology Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $679,000 in…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $679,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.8 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $342.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SkyWater Technology Inc. expects its results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $63 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKYT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.