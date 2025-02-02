Ski Trip Packing List: 36 Essentials to Bring

At first, a list of what to pack for a ski trip may seem pretty simple: jackets, sweaters, warm socks…

At first, a list of what to pack for a ski trip may seem pretty simple: jackets, sweaters, warm socks and generally just clothing that’ll help you survive cold weather. But think about it a little bit more, and that list will start getting pretty long. Between snacks for the road and creams or balms to help sore muscles after skiing, even regular skiers may struggle to remember all the necessities. For those new to winter sports, there are important things to pack that may not be obvious or intuitive, such as sunscreen and other protective gear.

Fortunately, this packing list for a ski vacation will save you from worrying whether you’ve remembered everything. Take note that we’ve left meals off this list, but if you’re planning to cook, hearty fare like pasta bakes, chili or nachos are good bets. It’s advisable to buy groceries before you arrive, as prices in ski resorts tend to be higher than regular supermarkets. With that out of the way — it’s time to get packing.

Reusable water bottle

In particular, don’t forget water bottles, which will be useful both for traveling and staying hydrated on the slopes. For an option that should hold up well, consider the Owala FreeSip bottle, an insulated stainless steel option available in a variety of colors and sizes. As for snacks, that’s a matter of taste, but if you’re also planning to bring those snacks on the slopes, go for something that won’t crush or crumble easily, like beef jerky, gummy candy or protein bars.

Roof rack or other storage options

Whether this category applies to you will likely depend on how full your car is and if you’re bringing your own skis and snowboards. If you’re not strapping items to the roof, it’s still a legal requirement to make sure things don’t slide around inside your car, so items like bungee cords are also useful for tying awkward skis or boards down.

Audiobooks and music

If you’re heading into areas with spotty cell service, download these in advance so you can stay entertained for the whole drive. For audiobooks, you can try an Audible subscription or download an app like Libby to check out audiobooks from your local library.

Headphones and entertainment devices

Perhaps you’re lucky enough to have travel companions who share your taste in music or audiobooks — if not, don’t forget items like tablets and headphones so you can be occupied for the journey either way. JLab’s Neon Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a bright and fun option that won’t break the bank, and they’re available in three colors. Make sure you download movies, TV shows or other entertainment options before leaving in case there’s no cell service.

Snow chains or tires

Depending on the destination, the highway conditions and the type of car you’re driving, you may need to put snow chains on your car tires to help grip the road and prevent accidents. Rules on this vary a lot from state to state (for example, some states require them during a designated “snow emergency,” like a heavy storm), so do your research before leaving.

Winter tires are also an option, albeit more cumbersome since they require a full tire change. Snow tires are usually only recommended for people driving regularly in icy conditions, but if you’re heading into Canada for your ski vacation, the provinces of British Columbia and Québec require them in winter. Ask a mechanic or someone knowledgeable about snow driving if you’re unsure about whether to use snow tires or chains, and what kind to use for your car — incorrectly used chains could end up voiding your car’s warranty.

Base layers and thermals

Base layers like long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks form the foundation of your skiwear. Choose these carefully to ensure you stay warm, dry and comfortable throughout a day spent on the slopes or just hanging out in the village. How many you need to bring will depend on personal preference and whether you plan to re-wear them on subsequent days or put on fresh base layer each day; if you have access to a washing machine, the latter will be easier to manage.

Depending on how cold it is, there’s a good chance you’ll want to wear a base layer of thermal clothing for extra warmth: A thermal top and long underwear should do the trick. Either wool or synthetic options will work — wool tends to be a bit warmer. Either way, you’ll want to opt for breathable, moisture-wicking fabric and make sure your base layers fit well to avoid chafing. An affordable synthetic option is Helly Hansen’s Lifa line: These are conveniently machine-washable, and there are both thermal tops and bottoms available for men and women.

Sweater or light jacket

When it comes to layering in cold weather, you’ll probably want an extra layer between your base and bulky outer layers. A mid-layer such as a sweater, a light packable jacket or a windbreaker can fill the gap.

Ski jacket and pants

You can use your ski jacket to keep you warm in the chalet or ski village as well as while skiing. However, if space permits and you’re not a fan of sportswear off the slopes, you could always pack a second jacket for more casual outerwear.

When it comes to pants, stay warm and dry by bringing waterproof ski pants to wear over your base layer pants. Or, some skiers prefer bibs, which are basically overalls that cover up to your chest. Whichever you use, it might be a good idea (and more fun) to choose a distinctive color or pattern so friends and family can spot you easily.

Ski socks

You can buy special socks just for skiing — they come up to your shin so your skin isn’t rubbing against the ski boots and provide extra cushioning to keep you comfortable in the rigid ski boots. There is some debate about whether ski socks are totally necessary, so if you don’t want to make the extra purchase, a thick pair of longer wool or synthetic (not cotton) socks should work fine. If you opt for ski socks, one well-liked option is Smartwool’s Over The Calf socks, which cushion your feet and come up high enough to prevent any boot chafing.

Snow boots

Snow doesn’t just stick to the slopes, and you should expect snow on the ground in most ski villages. If you live in a snowy environment, chances are you have this kind of boot already; if not (and if you don’t want to buy special shoes just for your ski trip), just be sure to bring some waterproof boots, ideally with good grip in case there’s ice on the ground. Avoid sneakers and anything porous like canvas.

Gloves or mittens

While skiing or snowboarding, you’ll want waterproof protection for your hands, so ski gloves are a must. They should also be able to be tightened around the wrist to keep snow out. Mittens are a little warmer than gloves, although they might make it more difficult to adjust your skis or get items out of your pack.

If you don’t want to bring two sets of gloves for on and off the slopes, you could wear your ski gloves for everyday activities, although they might be bulky and awkward. To be able to use your phone without taking your gloves off, Trendoux’s touch screen gloves are a good bet.

Hat

A hat can keep you warm as you explore the ski village. Consider the Minus33 Merino Wool line of 100% wool beanies, which are lightweight, warm and available in a wide range of colors for all tastes. However, if you’re planning to wear a hat out on the slopes underneath your helmet, keep in mind that doing so can affect the fit and effectiveness of your helmet.

Neck warmer or scarf

You don’t generally need a specialty scarf for skiing, so the one you bring to wear for everyday purposes is fine here, although some skiers prefer specific neck warmers for slightly more thorough protection against the wind. If the temperatures are going to be really frigid, you may even want to upgrade to a balaclava for more protection. Consider the Thermal Merino Wool Neck Gaiter from Smartwool — it’s unisex, machine-washable, reversible and sold in a range of neutral and funky colors.

Skiing and/or snowboarding equipment

If you’re an irregular or beginner skier or boarder, chances are you’ll rent skis, poles, snowboards, and ski or snowboard boots on the mountain, as they’re not particularly cheap. As for the serious winter sports enthusiasts who already own these, you probably don’t need to be reminded to bring them — but be sure not to forget the extras like bags for transporting them or tools for adjusting skis.

For skiers, the Thule RoundTrip Ski Bag is a neat choice that fits two sets of skis and has plenty of pockets for organization. Snowboarders might want to check out the Dakine High Roller Snowboard Bag, which has handy removable attachments for your boots and outerwear.

Helmets

Some resorts require anyone younger than 18 to wear a helmet when skiing or snowboarding, and some ski schools will require students to wear them. Even where it’s not mandatory, they’re still a good idea for kids and adults alike, as most fatal injuries from skiing come from head injuries.

Goggles or sunglasses

Ski goggles are essential for protecting your eyes from the bright reflections of sun on the snow, as well as keeping snow out of your eyes. Ideally, your goggles will have UV protection. Glade’s Adapt 2 Ski Goggles are a reliable choice: They have all the necessities like fog and UV protection, as well as photochromic lenses that adapt to the light conditions outside. Sunglasses are an option if it’s warmer out, although they offer less protection — but you may want to bring them for when you’re not skiing too.

Sunscreen

It may seem counterintuitive to winter sports novices, but snow reflects sunlight, and UV rays are generally stronger at higher altitudes, so you’ll definitely want to put sunscreen on your face before spending time outdoors in the snow.

Small backpack

Use a backpack to carry your water bottle, wallet, keys and other extras on the slopes. You may want to bring items like lip balm, a phone charger, an extra layer, a lens change (if your ski goggles need that) and a camera, so make sure not to go too small. The Osprey Ultralight Dry Stuff Pack strikes the right balance and should protect your stuff from getting wet.

Ski passes or season ticket

Although you can certainly buy these in ski villages, some resorts offer discounts to vacationers who buy their passes in advance. For regular skiers, a season ticket may also be worthwhile. Be sure to bring these or any relevant documents if you have them; depending on the resort, you may just be able to pick them up on the mountain.

Off-piste equipment

If you’re venturing off a ski resort’s trails, you’ll need quite a few particular items, such as an avalanche beacon, a shovel, navigation aids and a more robust first-aid kit, to name a few items.

Lip balm and moisturizer

Frigid air and wind will dry out your skin and lips, so these will help prevent unpleasant cracking.

Hand warmers

If it’s particularly cold out, you may want to bring hand warmers. You can get disposable hand-warming sachets that last a few hours, such as HotHands on Amazon, or more eco-friendly reusable equivalents. There are electric hand warmers on the market, but they’re probably not ideal for skiing since they’re typically too big to fit inside your gloves.

Pain-relieving ointments

Winter sports can make for sore limbs and muscles, so soothing topical treatments like Deep Heat or Tiger Balm can help relieve those aches. Ask at your local pharmacy for recommended brands or formulas.

Insurance documents

Skiing is a relatively dangerous sport that can result in nasty injuries, so it would be wise to have your health insurance information on hand (or travel health insurance in the event you’re traveling to another country). Check whether your insurance covers ski accidents: U.S. health plans generally tend to cover those injuries, but not always, and your policy may only cover accidents that happen on marked ski runs (so, not accidents from off-piste skiing).

Travel insurance plans may not cover ski accidents, depending on the plan, so you should also check those policies closely. You may have the option to add winter sports coverage for an extra fee, or you can opt for a plan that focuses on adventure sports in particular.

Small first-aid kit

Accidents happen, so a first-aid kit will ensure you can look after minor injuries, with items like bandages, gauze, painkillers, cotton swabs and antiseptic solution for cuts and scrapes. The Coleman All Purpose Mini First Aid Kit is a cheap option that has the necessities and comes in a neat metal box. If you’re going backcountry skiing where there’s no ski patrol and help could take a longer time to arrive, you’ll want a bigger kit that has extras like a tourniquet and survival items like blankets, to name just a couple of items.

Toiletries and medication

Don’t forget all the standard personal hygiene and health necessities like your toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant, nail clippers, floss, razor, cosmetics and so forth. Any prescription medications are essential, and it would be wise to bring some painkillers like ibuprofen to help in the event of minor injuries or sore muscles.

Electronics

In addition to your standard electronic devices and chargers, don’t forget adapters if you’re heading overseas. If your phone has a weak battery, a power bank will allow you to stay in contact with everyone in your group while out on the slopes. Anker power banks reasonably priced and compact, if you’re in the market for a power bank.

Camera

Phone cameras will suffice for many travelers, but avid photographers will want something more professional. The Insta360 X4 is a well-rated choice that holds up well in the outdoors — as the name implies, it allows you to shoot 360-degree videos with ease.

Drinks and light bites

Bars and restaurants in ski towns can get pricey, so it might be worth bringing a bottle of wine or a few beers, as well as some light bites such as chips or even a full-blown charcuterie board.

A fancier outfit

This may be a good idea if you’re planning to dine at a more upscale restaurant. That said, more casual establishments in ski towns will usually be more laid-back about your outfit choices.

Swimwear

If your accommodation has a pool, hot tub or sauna — not an uncommon amenity in ski resorts — you’ll want swimwear and flip-flops if you plan on using it. If there’s a gym, you could also bring sportswear, but since you’ll be active on the slopes during the day, that’s probably not a high priority for most ski-trippers.

Ice skates

This is another optional item, as ski villages will often have skating rinks — but you can typically rent them on-site, too.

Knee/arm pads and wrist guards

These protective items can soften any hard blows that your kids might take on the slopes, guarding them from bruises and turning a possible fracture into just a rough bump.

Ski harness

For very young children (say, age 2 to 4), a ski harness — basically a leash — can be a useful tool to help them learn to control their speed and turn on skis. That said, there’s some debate about how useful ski harnesses are, and whether harnesses help kids develop ski skills or just make them dependent on this extra support. If you do opt for a harness, one good option is the Lil’ Ripper Gripper harness, which is adjustable for different sizes and comes with safety features like a retractable leash so it doesn’t get caught up in a chairlift.

Ski tip connector

If your kids are younger than around 6 years old, they may want to use a tool that connects the tips of their skis together. It’s often recommended as an aid to help little kids make a wedge shape with their skis so they can easily retain control of their skis and stop. If you’re shopping for one, go with the original Edgie Wedgie, sold in a range of colors.

A little cash

If your kids are taking lessons or just splitting off to do their own thing, you might want to give them some money to buy a hot chocolate or a snack.

